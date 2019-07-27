



The Scotland squad has been announced for Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow on 4-10 August 2019.





Scotland women will compete in the action-packed tournament, which will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, as they battle for promotion in front of a vibrant home crowd to regain their status at the top table of European hockey.



Also taking to the pitch in Glasgow will be Italy; Wales; Czech Republic; Austria; Ukraine; Poland and Turkey. The top two teams will be promoted to the top division of European hockey, while the bottom two will be relegated.



The Tartan Hearts go into the tournament off the back of a win over World Cup silver medallists Ireland in a test match in Stormont, and will look to bring their good form into this tournament on home soil. Sarah Jamieson, who scored the winner in that match, has been named in the Euros squad.



Head Coach Jen Wilson has named a strong squad for the tournament. After competing in the FIH Pro League for Great Britain, Sarah Robertson; Amy Costello; and Nicola Cochrane return to Glasgow to play for Scotland. Charlotte Watson, who recently made her GB debut in Japan, is also in the squad for Scotland.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “After some very tough selection decisions we are delighted to announce our team to compete in EuroHockey Championship II. The squad this year has made superb progress and our ‘selection headaches’ are testament to all of the hard work this incredible group of players have put in.



“We are all looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd and can’t wait to have that full support behind us.”



Scotland squad for Women’s EuroHockey Championship II



Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon)

Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University)

Nicola Cochrane (Beeston)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton)

Bex Condie (Gloucester City)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham)

Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Amy Gibson (Der Club An Der Alster)

Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats)

Sarah Jamieson (Munchner Sports Club)

Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians)

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster)

Fiona Semple (Wimbledon)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Becky Ward (Western Wildcats)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)



Scottish Hockey Union media release