



My name’s Milco! I’m the mascot of the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games. I was born in the most sporting Cuchimilcos’ workshop around the world. I carry the heritage of a culture dated back to 1200, but I came to the world in 2017, in the Peruvian National Holidays. I’m the number one fan of the Pan American and Parapan American Games! I know that’s not talent but hey! I can adapt to the most demanding conditions (like any Peruvian) and transform my tattoos and clothing according to the sport I practice: indoors, outdoors or aquatic sports. Awesome, right? I love competitiveness, but I love sports more than winning. So, I always defend fair play and JUSTICE above all! They say that I was born in a stone oven, but each field and court is my home. I’m in every little place that houses your favorite sports and in the enthusiastic hearts of each sports fan.





I want to highlight the work of Andrea Medrano, my creator. Who with only 24 years could give me life thanks to his creativity, presenting me in a contest where more than 1,000 interested parties applied. However, thanks to the 19,000 votes I obtained, I now have the honor of being the host of the Pan American and Parapan American Games.



Download Wallpapers, Coloring Pages and Armables by clicking here.



Content Courtesy of Lima 2019, Milco



USFHA media release