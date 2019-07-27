

Photo: Mark Palczewski



The ancient city of Tokyo is the ultimate destination for 16 teams who will be competing in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru this July and August. The site will no doubt see the rise of heroes of field hockey as two teams look to book their passage to Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The scene has been evolving rapidly in Peru with two water-based pitches arriving in the city earlier this year. This is a testament to the incredible preparations for the premier competition in hockey in the western hemisphere.





“Hosting the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Peru is a great opportunity and window for our sport because of the legacy we will receive,” said Gianni Delucchi, Peruvian Hockey Federation President. “We will receive the first two water-based Global Elite pitches in Peru that will help in the development of field hockey in Peru and the Pan American zone.”



The exposure of the sport to a new generation of players will no doubt add to the already heightened excitement at the event. Twenty-four games will be packed with passion as Chiclayo welcomes the eight other nations to compete. On the men’s side, four of the top-30 teams in the world will square off in two pools, with 2016 Olympic gold medalist No. 4 Argentina and No. 10 Canada in opposite sides of the draw. The No. 24 U.S. Men’s National Team is in Pool B alongside their neighbors to the north and south, Canada and No. 32 Mexico, as well as host No. 55 Peru. USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese’s squad is looking to keep momentum going after winning gold in the Hockey Series Open in Salamanca, Mexico last June following a pair of bronze medals at the 2017 FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in Trinidad and Tobago and men’s Pan American Cup (PAC) in Lancaster, Pa. The win in Mexico qualified the men for the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India in June, giving them a solid opportunity to train together prior to Peru. Twelve members of the USMNT that competed in Lancaster, Pa. played in India, which gave the red, white and blue further time not only to strengthen the core of the squad but also give ample opportunity to six newcomers to integrate into the program.



Veterans Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) and Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), lead what is now an experienced squad with the majority of the roster having more than 50 caps each. Goalkeeper Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany) returns to the cage for USA after pitching three shutouts at the Hockey Series Open and being named the FIH Series Finals Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and along with Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), who is a drag flick scoring threat, USA is well positioned to make another run to the podium. This is a side that has been together for a couple years now, and that consistency will bode well for USA who opens the Pan American Games with the host Peru. Two days later, they will take on Canada before closing out pool play with familiar opponent Mexico.







Peru is looking to improve from their fifth-place finish in the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Buoyed by a new home in Chiclayo, Peru is backed by Sebastian Dennison to help lead once more in tournament play. In an interesting twist to the Olympic Qualification standpoint, No. 10 Canada has already ensured themselves a spot in at least an Olympic Qualifying tournament after claiming first place in the FIH Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Canada, who competed in Rio under current captain Scott Tupper, finished second to Argentina in the 2015 edition of the Pan American Games. Canada also finished second in the 2011 Pan American Games, and with goalkeeper David Carter, the prospects are bright. At the other end of the pitch, a number of men have stepped forward to put the ball away, giving Canada a plethora of options offensively.



USA tied Mexico in the Hockey Series Open, giving Mexico a chance to avenge that lost opportunity to win on their own turf, especially after holding two-goal leads four times in the contest. With Francisco Aguilar, who was the leading scorer in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Baranquilla, Columbia, as well as captain Roberto Garcia back for Mexico, this squad will put up a big fight in all their matches.



In the other pool, No. 4 Argentina used the inaugural FIH Pro League as preparation for the tournament. The top scorer from PAC, Matais Paredes, garnered similar marks in the FIH Pro League as he helped propel the team to a fifth place finish. Maico Casella and Luca Vilas are also multiple-goal scorers for Los Leones, who are looking to repeat as Pan American Games champions after also taking the South American Games in Bolivia, and 2017 PAC. Argentina sits ranked in the top-four in the world for a reason, and they will be eyeing a third consecutive trip to the Olympic stage, this time to defend the gold.



To get there, they will have to contend with their rival to the west, No. 28 Chile, who have recently hit a rough patch and will look to get back into form. After a disappointing sixth-place finish at PAC, Chile stormed back to claim silver at the South American Games last year behind stalwarts Juan Amoroso and Martin Rodriguez. Chile has taken bronze in each of the last three Pan American Games as they eye reaching the championship match for the first time.







The inaugural 1967 Pan American Games silver medalists, Trinidad and Tobago, are also in Pool A and currently rank No. 37. Led by the ageless Kwan Browne, the team has a way of creating havoc in any pool. After earning a fourth-place finish at PAC after losing to USA for the second time in a major competition in 2017, Trinidad and Tobago finished third at the CAC Games. Closing out the pool are the surprise CAC Games victor, No. 69 Cuba, who claimed first place after finishing in second position in their pool to advance to the championship game. There they reversed their result against Mexico from pool play to take home the trophy. A dark horse on the international scene, Cuba is looking to ride the momentum to another high finish on the men’s side.







On the women’s side, No. 13 USWNT hopes to win their third consecutive Pan American Games title. Current defender Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) is the only woman on the squad in 2019 who was on the gold medal team in 2015, and her experience will be key in Peru. She is one of many athletes that saw action in all games in the FIH Pro League, where USA was one of two Pan American region teams on this world stage. The league provided an excellent opportunity for the young squad to face top-level competition on a regular basis, and USA has shown they are able to compete with internationally-ranked squads with consistency. Goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas) has shown great promise with a mix of veterans and rising stars in front of her. Together, they provide stability while captain Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) leads a group of goal-hungry players like Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) and newcomers Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) and Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.). Sharkey was the top goal-scorer at the 2017 PAC and is ready to keep that streak going as well. Make no mistake, this USA squad has been gaining experience since the last Pan American Games to go alongside a chip on their shoulder in the form of a third-place finish on their home turf in PAC.



Their bitter rivals, No. 3 Argentina, should bring an experienced squad to Peru and are ready to avenge defeats of their own - the last two championship contests in the Pan American Games. Five of the women that competed in the FIH Pro League played in the 2015 Games in Canada. In addition, Julieta Jankunas is showing a lot of success as a striker, ranking as one of the top goal scorers in the FIH Pro League at the halfway point.







No. 15 Chile picked up their first silver medal in PAC history in Lancaster, Pa., and they are looking to transfer that success to the tournament in Peru. Chile also took third at the South American Games last year in Bolivia, again losing out to their neighbors to the east in the semifinal, but the result showed a closing of the gap as Argentina needed two late goals to pull away. Veterans like Camila Caram, Carolina Garcia, Sofia Walbum and Josefa Villalabeitia highlight what is now a very experienced team and one that will be in the hunt for a spot on the medal stand. In the Hockey Series Open on their own soil, Chile tallied 51 goals while allowing none en route to a berth in the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan this June, a competition which was a valuable launching pad for them into Lima.



Canada has been one of the movers in the world over the last couple of years. Now ranked No. 18, they have gained massive experience after a strong showing against USA last year and sending a number of their athletes to club teams overseas. Canada is the only other country, other than the USA and Argentina, to earn a silver medal in Pan American Games history, doing so in 1991, and they earned third in the last edition of the tournament on home soil. A number of current players made an impact in NCAA field hockey, including Stephanie Norlander (Iowa), Karli Johansen (Iowa), Holly Stewart (Maine), Madeline Secco (Stanford) and Elise Wong (Princeton). That experience, coupled with the training as a squad in Belgium, will provide Canada with a solid foundation as they head into the summer. The team traveled to Mexico for the Hockey Series Open, where they placed first and earned passage to the FIH Series Finals in Valencia, Spain, also placing first.



The team from No. 25 Uruguay has also made great strides in the last couple of years. In 2018, they were the surprise finalists in the South American Games, just edging out Chile on goal differential to take the top spot in the pool after a draw in round robin play. This too is a squad that is gaining experience. Veterans like Anastasia Olave provide a nice scoring punch for Uruguay, and the consistency they have had with personnel is paying off. In the most recent competition against their South American rival Chile, Uruguay lost by a 1-0 margin. The team also traveled to Japan for the FIH Series Finals, along with Chile and fellow Pan American preparations for Peru.



No. 30 Mexico, like Uruguay, is looking to parlay a consistent squad into success in Lima. The silver medalists in Barranquilla for the CAC games, Mexico will bring a core group of athletes who have already participated in Pan American Games and Cup, including the captain Michel Navarro, who was the top scorer in the Salamanca qualifier for the FIH Series Finals. The squad continued to gel at the competition there, earning a berth in Hiroshima. Mexico has veteran leadership up and down the lines, and this group that has grown together over the last four years will be poised to threaten a top-half finish.



Cuba were the gold medalists in the CAC games, edging out Mexico 1-0 in the final on a goal by Sunylis Nikle. Earlier in the tournament this No. 63 ranked team fell to Mexico by a final of 0-3. Yuraima Vera and Yunia Milanes are also back for Cuba, who are looking to climb out of the eighth-place spot they took at the Pan American Games in Toronto. Peru gained valuable experience at the South American Games in Cochabamba. With leadership by captain Claudia Ardiles and buoyed by a home crowd, Peru will look to give the spectators much to cheer for.



There is no question that heroes will emerge for their respective nations. Two teams will book automatic passage to Tokyo, and in doing so, they will inspire a new generation of athletes.



“The venue is situated in a district where there are around 100,000 kids between 6 and 17 years,” added Deluccoi, “We are hoping that maybe around 5,000 will be interested in learning field hockey after these Games. Afterward, we will open field hockey sport academies at the venue for anyone that is interested in playing it.”



Among those, perhaps, will be a future Olympic star, much like some playing in this tournament will be.



USFHA media release