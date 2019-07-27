By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian players celebrate after scoring against Germany on Thursday. Malaysia won 4-2.



MALAYSIA stunned World No 7 Germany on Thursday by humiliating the four-time Olympic champions 4-2 in a Test match in their own backyard in Krefeld.





Yes, you read it right.



There was disbelief on social media when news about this historic win reached Malaysian shores.



Sceptics asked: “Was it the German national team? Did we play against German B? I think the score is wrong (4-2 to Germany).”



The reaction is understandable as this was Malaysia’s first win over the two-time world champions since the 2-1 success in the Azlan Shah Cup in 2000.



But the surprise win is only a small step in the team’s quest to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.



The national team are currently on tour in Europe to prepare for the final Olympic qualifier in November. They will meet either Germany, Spain, New Zealand or Canada.



Razie Rahim’s penalty-stroke attempt in the sixth minute started the rout, while Faizal Shaari (13th), Shahril Saabah (53rd) and Meor Azuan Hassan (55th) netted the other goals.



The shell-shocked Germans replied through Tom Grambusch (23rd) and Timm Herzbruch (60th).



And yes, it was not Germany B because 15 out of the 18 players who played in last year’s World Cup were fielded against Malaysia in the Test.



Roelant Oltman’s side will play Spain on Wednesday in their second Test match.



The World No 12 will then be involved in a Four-Nation tournament comprising England, Ireland and Spain on Aug 2-4, followed by friendlies against the Netherlands (two matches) in Breda and Belgium (two matches) in Antwerp on Aug 10-12.



New Straits Times