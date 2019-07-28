By AYUMBA AYODI and TITUS MAERO





Butali Warriors' Barnabas Odhiambo (right) reacts after missing a chance against Western Jaguars during their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match at Eregi Teachers Training College ground in Kakamega on July 27,2019. PHOTO | TITUS MAERO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Strathmore Gladiators claimed an inspiring 3-0 victory against United States International University in the men’s hockey Premier League varsity derby played on Saturday at City Park Stadium.





However, it’s the defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who stayed at the top of the standings, edging out Western Jaguars 1-0 at Eregi Teachers Training College (ETTC) Ground in Kakamega.



Skipper Festus Onyango was the hero when he sunk a double, from the spot in the 23rd minute and a field goal in 48th minute, to spur Gladiators to their second victory of the season.



Gladiators’ other goal came from Edgar Makete’s field goal in the 32nd minute.



The victory saw Meshack Senge’s charges pull from the bottom the of the 10-team league to eighth place with as many points drawn from two wins, a draw and five losses. Gladiators other win was against Greensharks whom they beat 3-1 a month ago.



Roving forward George Mutira’s goal in the 22nd minute is what Butali Warriors needed to silence stubborn Jaguars and uphold their unbeaten run and top spot, stretching their lead to 18 points. Butali Sugar now have five wins and three draws.



Butali Coach Dennis Owoko expressed delight at his team’s victory.



“We take ever match as a final, something that has contributed to our performance,” said Owoko.



Jaguars tactician Mike Malungu, who is also the National Under 21 coach, rued many missed scoring opportunities.



“We dominated the better part of the first half and it’s unfortunate that we ended up losing,” regretted Malungu.



Jaguars had a golden scoring chance as early as the fifth minute when Willis Malesi put through Kelvin Machinji whose shot was well taken by hawk-eyed custodian Linus Sang.



A counter attack by Butali forwards Moses Ademba, Frank Wanangwe and Amos Barkibir proved futile as Jaguars backline led by Edison Simiyu defended brilliantly.



A defensive blunder from Jaguar’s Collins Omachi saw Brian Musasia put through Mutira who sounded the board.



Jaguars remain fourth in the log with 13 points drawn from four wins, a draw and four losses.



