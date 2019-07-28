Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

France the side to watch at men’s Euro B division in Cambrai

Published on Sunday, 28 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

The French men’s national team is looking to complete their summer schedule with a second goal medal as they host the men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Cambrai.



Jeroen Delmee’s side already won the FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet in June to earn an Olympic qualifier spot.

And they will be confident of backing that up on home turf this week and earning promotion to the top level in Europe for 2021.

They will feature Gaspard Baumgarten and Jean-Baptiste Forgues who also won the Belgian championship with Royal Leopold while Waterloo Ducks’ Nicolas Dumont, Victor Charlet and Pieter van Straaten were part of the panel who won the EHL.

The French start off their campaign against the Czech Republic before facing Poland and Belarus who feature a large number of HC Minsk players in their line-up.

The other side of the draw features Russia, Italy, Austria and Ukraine, all vying for a top two finish in the group stages and then potentially a semi-final berth where a win guarantees promotion.

** All games from the tournament will be streamed live on www.eurohockeytv.org

Euro Hockey League media release

