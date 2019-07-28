By Lisa Deen







LIMA, Peru - A new chapter in the long-running women's field hockey rivalry between Argentina and the United States will be written at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.





The pair have met in every women’s hockey final since 1995, with USA coming out on top in 2011 and 2015.



But their Lima 2019 title defense will be a new test for a team that's been rebuilt by USA's Dutch head coach Janneke Schopman in recent years.



“We have a young and new squad, both players and staff,” Schopman said. “The Pan American Games will be a whole new experience for them. I would like to see the team getting better each day. If they are able to play like they are used to, the team could get far at Lima 2019."



“Of course people are talking about us being the defending champions, but we can’t really compare it to our previous wins. Back in 2011 and 2015 we had a completely different squad. To me, Argentina is the big favorite at Lima 2019.”



The Argentinian squad, known as ‘Las Leonas’, is placed third on the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) world ranking list and has won six gold medals at the Pan American Games since women’s hockey was introduced in 1987.



“They always have a strong team,” Schopman said. “We will try to make it very difficult for them, maybe even a bit annoying. Our squad can be quite dangerous and unpredictable at times, which can be in our favor. But first things first: the preliminaries.”



Although Schopman sees Argentina as favorites, she knows other teams are coming through.



“Canada and Chile are certainly working hard and getting closer and closer,” she said. “We should not forget about them. I am sure it will be a close contest at Lima 2019. It will all depend on the form on the day."



“Of course we would like to win again, but most important is to get the most out of our games.”



The winning team in the women’s hockey competition qualifies automatically for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The competition runs from July 26 to August 10at Campo de Hockey, Complejo Desportivo Villa Maria del Triunfo.



Content Courtesy of News Service Lima 2019



USFHA media release