



Ireland handed debuts to Tim Cross and Peter McKibbin as they drew their first of two test matches against Scotland at a very wet Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





The tie saw Kirk Shimmins, Stu Loughrey, Jeremy Duncan and goalkeepers Dave Fitzgerald and Mark Ingram come back into the line-up with Luke Madeley out with a foot injury.



Pouring rain made for tough conditions and a very even opening to the match. Neither side created any clear opportunities in the early stages and the teams looked evenly matched in the opening quarter.



Ireland fashioned a chance at the end of the first quarter but the effort was well saved at the near post by Tommy Alexander; the ball looped into the air and over the bar.



They also had the best openings of the second quarter, hitting the crossbar while Alan Forsyth stopped a corner shot on the line.



The opener came for Ireland when Benjamin Walker forced the ball home in a crowded D, 1-0 to the visitors with 13 minutes to go.



But Kenny Bain scored the equaliser when he lifted the ball home at the far post for 1-1 with six minutes to go. The two sides meet again on Sunday at 1pm.



The Irish women, meanwhile, will play Italy on Sunday at 4pm in Stormont.



Men’s senior international test match



Scotland 1 (K Bain) Ireland 1 (B Walker)



Scotland: T Alexander, T Atkins, C Duke, M Bremner, A Bull, A Forsyth, R Harwood, L Morton, C Golden, M Collins, D Riddell



Subs: H Galt, K Bain, A McQuade, E Greaves, C Falconer, C MacKenzie D Forrester



Ireland: D Fitzgerald, J Jackson, J Bell, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, L Cole, S Cole



Subs: T Cross, M Nelson, K Shimmins, P McKibbin, J Duncan, S Loughrey M Ingram



