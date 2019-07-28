



Kenny Bain scored a late equaliser as Scotland men drew 1-1 with Ireland at a very wet Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The match is the first in a two-match series in preparation for EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. Scotland’s Lee Morton won his 50th cap in the match.





Pouring rain made for tough conditions and a very even opening to the match. Neither side created any clear opportunities in the early stages and the teams looked evenly matched in the opening quarter.



Ireland fashioned a chance at the end of the first quarter but the effort was well saved at the near post by Tommy Alexander; the ball looped into the air and over the bar.



Brilliant defending by Scotland’s Lee Morton denied a clean shot at goal for Ireland – he tracked back to pinch the ball from the stick of an attacker just as he was about to unleash a powerful shot.





Alexander produced a top class save after the restart, the ball looked like it had gone past him but he got his left pad in the way to clear the danger.



Scotland’s Aidan McQuade had an opportunity from a penalty corner but it was well blocked by the Irish defence. Then from the counter attack Ireland hit the crossbar, and the danger was cleared by the Scots defence.



An Ireland penalty corner was well blocked on the line by Alan Forsyth as Ireland pressed for the opener.



The opener came for Ireland when Benjamin Walker forced the ball home in a crowded D. 1-0 to the visitors.



It was a game Scotland didn’t deserve to lose and they deservedly struck the net towards the end of the contest. Kenny Bain scored the equaliser when he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper at the far post for 1-1.



Lee Morton said, “It was great to get my 50th cap, to get any caps for your country is a huge honour but to reach 50 is amazing. Hopefully I get another 50 and reach 100.



“It was a tough game today. We knew we had things to work on in the first half and we took intensity into the second half. If we can start the next game how we finished today, then we should get a good result.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release