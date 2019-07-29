

Photo Credit: Sajan Jabbal



Yesterday was the final day of the tournament, and with that, the gold and bronze medal games were played. On the boy’s side, Alberta takes on Ontario for the bronze medal game, while BC goes up against Quebec for the gold. The women’s side features two Ontario teams, Ontario West and Ontario Central, going up against two BC teams, the Lions and the Rams, for the bronze and gold medal, respectively.





Alberta vs Ontario – Men’s bronze medal match



The bronze medal match was a close one throughout, with the only goal being scored late in the second quarter by Ontario. Both the Ontario and Alberta goalies stood strong against many chances against them, and Ontario goalie Udaibir Gill managed to keep the ball out of their net and finish the game 1-0, winning the bronze medal in the boy’s division.



Ontario West vs BC Lions – Women’s bronze medal match



The bronze medal in the girl’s division was another close game throughout. Although the BC Lions carried the offence throughout, Ontario West’s goalie had another amazing performance, shutting down the Lions opportunities as they came. The game came right down to the end, but in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, Ontario West earned themselves a penalty stroke, which was the only goal of this tight game. Ontario West wins the bronze medal against the BC lions by a score of 1-0.



BC vs Quebec – Men’s gold medal match



The men’s final features two extremely skilled and talented teams, going back and forth to try to get that gold medal. Quebec was the first to get on the board late in the first quarter, but BC was quick to answer back in the second quarter, tying it up before halftime. The third quarter was dominated by the Quebec attack, getting lots of chances and scoring one goal to take the lead by the end of the third quarter. BC put pressure on in the fourth, but the Quebec goalie stood strong and kept the score at 2-1 to win the gold medal for Quebec.



Ontario Central vs BC Rams – Women’s gold medal match



The women’s gold medal game was between the BC Rams and Ontario Central. Although Central was coming of a big semi-final win against the BC Lions, they knew that it was going to be a tough task from the get-go. Rams poured the attack on, and although the Ontario goalkeeper was able to stand up to a bunch of the saves, the Rams were able to find the net on numerous occasions. 4-0 was the final score, and a big gold medal for the Rams from BC.



This wraps up the 2019 Field Hockey Canada Nationals. Thank you to all the staff, players, volunteers, and parents for their commitment and dedication throughout the entire FHC Nationals.

GRPYHON HOCKEY TOURNAMENT 11

Women’s Division All Stars



Maeve Connorton: BC Stags

Nicole Poulakis: Ont Central

Elena Esposito: AB

Mallory Mackesy: Ont West

Katie Bentley: BC Stags

Ahria Dhillon: BC Rams

Halle Trieu: BC Lions

Maizy Dickson: Ont East

Emily Chisholm: Ont Central

Maggie Mullins: PEI

Olivia Zaccagnini: AB



Men’s Division All Stars



Nicola Bergeron: Quebec

Quentin Demars: Quebec

Riley Findlater: Quebec

Jackson Romeril: AB

Gaurav Ghai: AB

Jayen Biring: BC

Kirin Robinson: BC

Ravi Mehta: BC

Leighton De Souza: Ont

Roman Shamku: Ont

Sukhman Mannan: Ont

Field Hockey Canada media release