By Jugjet Singh





Dejected PJCC players after losing the shootout to Anderson Thunderbolts.



TENGKU Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts took it easy yesterday but still had enough firepower to demolish SSTMI Juniors 5-1 in the quarter-finals of the Junior Hockey League (JHL) knock-out tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Amirul Hamizan Azahar (12th and 56th minutes), Hafiz Zauri (36th), Hafizz Fikri Zali (45th) and Muhibuddin Moharam (49th) netted for SSTMI while SSTMI Juniors responded through Irfan Irsyad Salehudin (37th).



The newly-crowned league champions will play Anderson Thunderbolts in Tuesday’s semi-finals.



Anderson edged Petaling Jaya City Council (PJCC) Tigers 3-1 on shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.



SSMS Resilient will take on Pahang Thunderbolts in the other semi-finals.



Anderson coach M. Kaliswaran said: “Our tough quarter-final win is actually a blessing ahead of our semi-final clash against SSTMI.



“I believe today’s match has toughened up my boys and they will be in the mood to surprise the defending champions,” said Kaliswaran yesterday.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman said: “I allowed my players to decide on how to approach today’s match against SSTMI Juniors in the hope it would teach them leadership skills.



“There was no need for me to push them but it won’t be the same against Anderson.



“We cannot afford to take Anderson lightly as we had a tough time against them in the league (won 4-3). They are one of the most improved sides in the JHL,” said Wan Roslan.



In the JHL, Thunderbolts won all 13 matches while Anderson won eight, drew two and lost three matches to finish fourth.



RESULTS — Quarter-finals: SSTMI Thunderbolts 5 SSTMI Juniors 1, PJCC Tigers 2 Anderson Thunderbolts 2 (Anderson won 3-1 on shootout), Pahang Thunderbolts 3 UniKL-Datuk Bentara 2, BJSS Thunderbolts 1 SSMS Resilient 3.



FIXTURES — TUESDAY



Semi-finals (1st leg): SSTMI Thunderbolts v Anderson Thunderbolts (4pm), SSMS Resilient v Pahang Thunderbolts (6pm).



* both matches at the National Hockey Stadium (Pitch I) in Bukit Jalil



New Straits Times