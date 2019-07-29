By Washington Onyango





Butali Warriors' Zack Aura (left) in action. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]



Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors bounced backed to winning ways after edging out hosts Western Jaguars 1-0 in an entertaining match played at Eregi Teachers College in Kakamega.





The win saw the sugar sponsored team maintain their unbeaten run and go four points clear at the helm of men’s Kenya Hockey Premier League with 18 points from eight rounds of matches.



George Mutira's goal in the second quarter was enough to earn Dennis Owoka’s charges their fifth win of the season that saw them maintain top spot.



Speaking after the match, head coach Owoka praised his team of remaining focused throughout the game despite losing numerous scoring chances.



“We were very precise and disciplined today and I am happy the boys defended well and scored early ion the game to remain somewhat safe. And despite missing chances to increase our tally, I am delighted with how we played,” he said.



The game started on a high with both teams testing each other but it was the visitors who threatened first and forced Jaguars stopper Linus Sang into a great save to deny Emmanuel Wiswa.



The first quarter would prove hard for both teams but it was Mutira, who broke the deadlock first, scoring seven minutes into the second quarter to give the visitors the lead.



The loss condemned Jaguars to their third consecutive defeat after their previous loss to Sailors and Sharks and head coach Mike Malungu has called for an improved show in coming matches.



“We need to start afresh and build our confidence if we are to fight for the top prize,” Malungu said.



Jaguars have played nine matches and are fourth with 13 points. Butali will play Parklands next.



