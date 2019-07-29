

Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland men were narrowly defeated 2-1 by Ireland in the second of two matches at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The first encounter ended in a 1-1 draw as both teams prepare for the EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.





It was a close match right from the outset. The first chance of the game went the way of Ireland when a penalty corner effort zipped just over the bar.



Then a tremendous double save by David Forrester kept Ireland from taking the lead. The first was a reaction stop to his left, before getting to his feet and diving to his right to save the rebound.



Aidan McQuade then had a penalty corner well saved for Scotland, before a follow up penalty corner gave Scotland the lead. Alan Forsyth popped up with the strike from a rebound at a tight angle to make it Scotland 1-0 Ireland.



Early in the second quarter saw an equaliser for Ireland; Jeremy Duncan struck with a near post deflection to make it 1-1.



Callum MacKenzie came close for Scotland when he unleashed a fierce shot from a penalty corner rebound, but it zipped over the bar.



Ireland took the lead early in the second half with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner by Benjamin Walker to make it Scotland 1-2 Ireland.



The Blue Sticks were playing some lovely hockey. One excellent swift attack down the left saw lovely interchange between Cammy Golden, Callum Duke and Forsyth but the ball was ushered out of play.



Then in the final quarter a speedy burst into the D by Forsyth nearly gave Scotland an equaliser but the ball squirmed wide from a tight angle.



With minutes remaining Golden was very unlucky from a penalty corner rebound – his powerful shot was blocked on the line.



Murray Collins produced a great block to deny goal for Ireland in the final minute, and the game ended in a 2-1 win for the visitors as the two teams ready themselves for Antwerp.



Scottish Hockey Union media release