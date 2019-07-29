Pool Play Preview







LIMA, Peru - The new moon will be present during competition at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru as the U.S. Men's National Team "wolfpack" finishes preparations for their first match in two days time. Here's how the USMNT stacks up against their upcoming opponents in pool play.





No. 55 Peru

These two squads will end the opening day of the men's tournament on Tuesday, July 30. While USA has not played the host nation in recent years, the two teams met at the 2000 men's Pan American Cup in Havana, Cuba during crossovers, where the red, white and blue came out on top 3-1. Peru's last major tournament was the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, which ended with a fifth place finish. Buoyed by a new home in Chiclayo, Peru is backed by Sebastian Dennison to help lead once more in tournament play.



No. 10 Canada

USA's second pool play opponent is a familiar one in their neighbors to the north. These two sides last met in 2018 at the 5 Nations Tournament in Malaga, Spain. Two early goals by Canada's Keegan Pereira and Floris van Son in the 4th and 12th minute respectively put USA on their back foot. USA recovered in the second quarter and scored on their first penalty corner opportunity. Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) deflected the ball into the goal on the option play to cut the deficit but USA could not fully recover as they went on to lose 1-3. Just a few months prior, these teams met in the semifinals of the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In that match, Canada buried the opening score in the 8th minute off a penalty corner by Gordon Johnston, but USA responded in the 14th minute with a penalty corner of their own as Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) netted the tying goal. The 1-1 stalemate still stood at the end of regulation as the game moved to a shootout where Canada prevailed 4-3 to send USA in to the bronze medal game.



Canada has already ensured themselves a spot in at least an Olympic Qualifying event after claiming first place in the FIH Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Canada, who competed in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games under current captain Scott Tupper, earned the silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.



No. 32 Mexico

USA rounds out their pool play matchups with a very familiar opponent in Mexico. Last month, the two faced each other in pool play at the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India as seven different USA players registered goals, with two each scored by Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) and Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), in a 9-0 victory. Both squads met in India after each qualified from the Hockey Series Open one year prior in Salamanca, Mexico. It was a much different matchup in 2018 as Mexico capitalized on nearly all offensive chances to gain an early lead over USA, who dominated ball control throughout the first half. USA in turn fell behind early and was forced to rally late to tie it 5-5. Francisco Aguilar led all players in the Hockey Series Open with 16 total goals, while Guillermo Pedraza and Luis Villegas brought up the rear with six and five goals, respectively.



Since Salamanca, Mexico was quick return to the pitch with competition the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. After stunning Trinidad and Tobago in the semifinals with a 4-2 shootout victory, Mexico came up short to Cuba in the final. Like their female counterparts, Mexico's men finished sixth in the 2015 Pan American Games and look to have greater fortune in Lima.



Team USA is ready in Lima with a gold medal and automatic qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the line. With that, fans and followers can join the conversation and follow along with additional story lines with the hashtag #AllEyesOnLima on social media and usafieldhockey.com. Check back often for more stories around USMNT and USWNT athletes, umpires, venue, history and more as the Pan American Games get underway.



USFHA media release