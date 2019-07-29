



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Monday,July 29, 2019



Time: 3:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Mexico



FIH World Ranking: 30



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 6



Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-0



Last Time USA Played Opponent: The last time the USWNT played Mexico was in their first game at the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. After scoring early in the first quarter, USA didn’t look back and tallied another five on their way to a 6-0 victory over Mexico. USWNT captain Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) led the scoring with a hat trick, tallying two off penalty corners and one field goal.



What You Need to Know: Mexico is coming off a seventh place finish at the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan. The team finished 0-0-3 with a -19 goal differential and zero goals for in a pool that consisted of PAG opponent No. 15 Chile, host nation No. 14 Japan and No. 23 Russia. Before that, Mexico competed in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, clinching the top spot in pool play before moving on to a second place finish. Michel Navarro led the team with three goals throughout the tournament, followed by Arlette Estrada with two. In the last edition of the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, Mexico ended their campaign in sixth after going 0-1-2 in pool play.



Mexico Roster:

# Name Caps

1 Jesus Castillo (GK) 90

2 Mireya Bianchi 57

3 Mayra Lacheno 22

4 Maribel Acosta 60

6 Karen Gonzalez 17

7 Cindy Correa 87

8 Maria Correa 79

10 Michel Navarro (C) 95

11 Jennifer Valdes 79

12 Montserrat Inguanzo (GK) 44

13 Ana Juarez 65

14 Marlet Correa 85

15 Arlette Estrada 36

16 Fernanda Oviedo 68

17 Nathalida Nava 26

27 Karen Orozco 70



Head Coach: Arely Castellanos

Assistant Coach: Salvador Indurain

Manager: Leopoldo Rios



Team USA is ready in Lima with a gold medal and automatic qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the line. With that, fans and followers can join the conversation and follow along with additional story lines with the hashtag #AllEyesOnLima on social media and usafieldhockey.com. Check back often for more stories around USMNT and USWNT athletes, umpires, venue, history and more as the Pan American Games get underway.



USFHA media release