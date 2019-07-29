Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USWNT vs. Mexico

Published on Monday, 29 July 2019 10:00
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Monday,July 29, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Mexico

FIH World Ranking: 30

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 6

Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-0

Last Time USA Played Opponent: The last time the USWNT played Mexico was in their first game at the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa.  After scoring early in the first quarter, USA didn’t look back and tallied another five on their way to a 6-0 victory over Mexico. USWNT captain Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) led the scoring with a hat trick, tallying two off penalty corners and one field goal.

What You Need to Know: Mexico is coming off a seventh place finish at the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan. The team finished 0-0-3 with a -19 goal differential and zero goals for in a pool that consisted of PAG opponent No. 15 Chile, host nation No. 14 Japan and No. 23 Russia. Before that, Mexico competed in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, clinching the top spot in pool play before moving on to a second place finish. Michel Navarro led the team with three goals throughout the tournament, followed by Arlette Estrada with two. In the last edition of the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, Mexico ended their campaign in sixth after going 0-1-2 in pool play.

Mexico Roster:
#            Name     Caps
1           Jesus Castillo (GK)     90
2           Mireya Bianchi     57
3           Mayra Lacheno     22
4           Maribel Acosta     60
6           Karen Gonzalez     17
7           Cindy Correa     87
8           Maria Correa     79
10           Michel Navarro (C)     95
11           Jennifer Valdes     79
12           Montserrat Inguanzo (GK)     44
13           Ana Juarez     65
14           Marlet Correa     85
15           Arlette Estrada     36
16           Fernanda Oviedo     68
17           Nathalida Nava     26
27           Karen Orozco     70
                  
            Head Coach: Arely Castellanos
            Assistant Coach: Salvador Indurain
            Manager: Leopoldo Rios

Team USA is ready in Lima with a gold medal and automatic qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the line. With that, fans and followers can join the conversation and follow along with additional story lines with the hashtag #AllEyesOnLima on social media and usafieldhockey.com. Check back often for more stories around USMNT and USWNT athletes, umpires, venue, history and more as the Pan American Games get underway.

USFHA media release

