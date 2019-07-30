By Jugjet Singh



ONLY four new players with talent were identified from this year’s 14-team Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL).





But national juniors coach Nor Saiful Zaini is unperturbed with the lack of depth in the league.



Nor Saiful already has a squad for tournaments leading up to the 2021 Junior World Cup.



“Five of my players are with the senior squad while another four played for the indoor team at the recent Asia Cup in Thailand.



“The others are in training. Even though very few new talents were identified from the JHL, it is not a big problem as we already have the players for the Junior World Cup qualifiers in 2021.



“The only problem the team are facing right now is the lack of opportunities to play in tournaments or friendly matches.



“But I believe that too will be solved once the senior men and women’s Olympic qualifiers are completed,” said Olympian Nur Saiful.



JHL TNB CUP



TOMORROW — S-Finals(1st leg)



Men: SSTMI Thunderbolts v Anderson Thunderbolts (Pitch I, 4pm), SSMS Resilient v Pahang Thunderbolts (Pitch I, 6pm).



Women: PJCC Black Widows v PKS UniTen (Pitch II, 4pm), Mutiara Impian v SSTMI-UniTen (Pitch II, 6pm).



THURSDAY — S-Finals (2nd leg)



Men: SSMS Resilient v Pahang Thunderbolts (Pitch I, 4pm), SSTMI Thunderbolts v Anderson Thunderbolts (Pitch I, 6pm).



Women: Mutiara Impian v SSTMI-UniTen (Pitch II, 4pm), PJCC Black Widows v PKS UniTen (Pitch II, 6pm).



* Matches at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



