Harendra Singh still open to coach junior hockey team, but on his own terms

Published on Tuesday, 30 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
Harendra, who coached India to the 2016 Junior World Cup crown at home, wants equality in terms of what foreign coaches are offered in India


Harendra Singh. Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Harendra Singh is still interested in taking up the vacant post of junior men’s hockey team coach, but is unwilling to “compromise” on his terms and conditions.



Harendra, who coached India to the 2016 Junior World Cup crown at home, said he is still open to take up the job for which he had applied in the past but he wants equality in terms of what foreign coaches are offered in India.

“I had applied for the position long back and I am still open for it but my terms and conditions remain the same. I want my terms and conditions to be at par with the foreign coaches, be it salary and facilities. There will be no compromise on this,” Harendra told PTI.

“Why can’t we be treated at par with foreign coaches?” he questioned.

Harendra also coached the senior national team but a disappointing World Cup campaign at home last year drew curtains on that stint after Hockey India fired him from the post.

The national federation later expressed its desire to reinstate Harendra in his previous role with the junior side but his demands for equal terms and conditions at par with foreign coaches came in the way.

According to the job advertisement posted on the Hockey India website, the tenure offered for the position is till the 2021 Junior World Cup.

The position has been lying vacant since last month after Hockey India fired Jude Felix after a string of poor results.

The initial deadline for applying for the post was July 5, which was later extended to July 25 and then August 16.

The Hindu

