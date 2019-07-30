



There was plenty of success for England's Masters teams at the IMHA European Cup in Rotterdam as they came away with three golds and three bronze medals.





The Women's 035s, led by Head Coach Gareth Ikin, secured their gold with a thrilling 3-2 victory over a determined German side. Needing only a draw to finish top of their pool, they took the lead with a goal from Sarah Cockayne. Germany then equalised before Nic George restored the lead, only for their opponents to strike back yet again. It was England who were to have the last say though as Cockayne produced a fine finish at the far post to secure the title.



The Women's 040s also overcame Germany in a close encounter to clinch their gold. Marshalled by Sue Sutton, they finished top of the table with six points with a narrow 1-0 over the Germans courtesy of a fine finish from Suzy Clapp and a save from Amanda Billington to keep out a stroke.



A third gold against Germany was secured by the Men's O35s as they came away 3-1 winners. Daffyd Bowles, Alex Kotlarzewski and Ben Aberry were on target for Mark Moss' side to convincingly beat their opponents in the final.



Both the Men's O40s and O45s came home home with bronzes, the former doing having finished third in their group.



The O45s can count themselves unlucky not to have finished higher, missing out on a gold on goal difference and finished third.



The Women's 045s, coached by Katie Ridewood and Deb Wilkes, also picked up a medal as they beat The Netherlands in a shootout to win bronze. Paula Nicholas grabbed a crucial equaliser for England in normal time before Anne Fairbrother scored the decisive shootout effort.



This was an excellent campaign for the English sides and a positive reflection on all the hard work and commitment shown over many months by the players and their management teams. With a little more good fortune they could have improved on what was a tremendous haul of medals.



Special mention must be made of the excellent support that the sides received from an enthusiastic and at times extremely vocal group of family and friends.



