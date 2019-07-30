By T. AVINESHWARAN







PETALING JAYA: The heatwave in Europe has taken the Malaysian hockey players by surprise and they are bracing themselves for another ‘hot’ action against Spain tomorrow.





The Malaysians are on a playing tour in Europe as part of their preparation for the final Olympic qualifier in November.



On Friday, they pulled off a shocking 4-2 win against two-time World Cup champions Germany under searing and dry conditions.



Due to the heat, the players were given a four-minute water break instead of two.



With temperatures reaching up to 40°C, Malaysian captain Sukri Mutalib (pic) said they took a longer time to adapt.



“It was tough in Germany. We slept in rooms that didn’t have air-conditioning. Conditions are usually pleasant here, but it was different this time around,” said the 33-year-old midfielder.



“But we took it as a challenge. We are in Barcelona now, the weather is the same but we are beginning to adapt.”



Sukri said they last played Spain in 2014, and it would be interesting to see how the team have progressed.



“We’re doing lots of video analysis. They are ranked ninth, and we have not played them in five years,” he said.



“The win over Germany has given us some confidence to play against European sides. We should not rest on our laurels because we are here to learn and get better.”



It was the first time in 19 years that Malaysia defeated Germany after their 2-1 success at the Azlan Shah Cup in 2000.



Roelant Oltmans’ side will also take part in a four-nation tournament comprising Spain, Ireland and England from Aug 2 to 4.



They have friendly matches against Holland (two matches) in Breda from Aug 6-8 and Belgium (two matches) in Antwerp from Aug 10-12.



