EuroHockey Championship III (Women) 2019 - Day 2
Lipovci, Slovenia
Results
29 Jul 2019 SVK v HUN (Pool B) 3 - 0
29 Jul 2019 SUI v LTU (Pool B) 1 - 3
Fixture (GMT +2)
30 Jul 2019 18:00 CRO v FRA (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|3
|2
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|-16
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Lithuania
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3
|11
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Hungary
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|-16
|0