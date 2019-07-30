EuroHockey Championship III (Men) 2019 - Day 2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar
Results
29 Jul 2019 MLT v SVK (Pool B) 1 - 3
29 Jul 2019 CRO v POR (Pool B) 5 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +2)
30 Jul 2019 15:45 TUR v SUI (Pool A)
30 Jul 2019 18:00 LTU v GIB (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|3
|2
|Gibraltar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|6
|2
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|4
|Malta
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0