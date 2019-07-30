EuroHockey Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 2
Cambrai, France
Results
29 Jul 2019 UKR v ITA (Pool A) 3 - 5
29 Jul 2019 RUS v AUT (Pool A) 2 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +2)
30 Jul 2019 16:45 CZE v BLR (Pool B)
30 Jul 2019 19:00 POL v FRA (Pool B)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockey.org
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Russia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0