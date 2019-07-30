Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Peru

Published on Tuesday, 30 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 41
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Peru

FIH World Ranking: 55

2018 South American Games Finish: 5

Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-0

Last Time USA Played Opponent: While USA has not played the host nation in recent years, the two teams last met at the inaugural men's Pan American Cup in Havana, Cuba in 2000 during crossovers. In this contest the red, white and blue topped Peru 3-1. The USMNT finished fifth in the tournament and Peru placed eighth.

What You Need to Know: Peru is coming off a fifth place finish at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The team finished 0-2-1 with a -8 goal differential and 10 goals for in a pool that consisted of PAG opponent No. 28 Chile, No. 29 Brazil and No. 94 Paraguay. Sebastian Dennison scored the team’s two goals in the tournament, and he will lead the charge for Peru’s offense again in Lima. Peru did not appear in the last Pan American Games in 2015 but will look to make a statement as the host nation.

Peru Roster:
#            Name     Caps
1           Felix Mafferetti (GK)     70
2           Vincenzo De Martis     39
3           Alberto Vives     21
4           Antonio Piazza     20
5           Christopher Knight Arce     27
6           Hugo Visosa     15
7           Edson Vera     36
8           Abel Romero     11
9           Miguel Rivera     19
10           Rodrigo Diaz Esponsa     35
11           Sebastian Dennison     24
12           Guillermo Power (GK)     4
13           Daniel Huanca     0
14           Fabrizio Corno (C)     50
15         Johannes Valakivi     13
16           Fernando Lopez     21
                   
            Head Coach: Patricio Martinez
            Assistant Coach: Carlos Morales & Jorge Querejeta
            Manager: Diego Manco

Team USA is ready in Lima with a gold medal and automatic qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the line. With that, fans and followers can join the conversation and follow along with additional story lines with the hashtag #AllEyesOnLima on social media and usafieldhockey.com. Check back often for more stories around USMNT and USWNT athletes, umpires, venue, history and more as the Pan American Games get underway.

USFHA media release

