Game Day: Tuesday, July 30, 2019



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Peru



FIH World Ranking: 55



2018 South American Games Finish: 5



Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-0



Last Time USA Played Opponent: While USA has not played the host nation in recent years, the two teams last met at the inaugural men's Pan American Cup in Havana, Cuba in 2000 during crossovers. In this contest the red, white and blue topped Peru 3-1. The USMNT finished fifth in the tournament and Peru placed eighth.



What You Need to Know: Peru is coming off a fifth place finish at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The team finished 0-2-1 with a -8 goal differential and 10 goals for in a pool that consisted of PAG opponent No. 28 Chile, No. 29 Brazil and No. 94 Paraguay. Sebastian Dennison scored the team’s two goals in the tournament, and he will lead the charge for Peru’s offense again in Lima. Peru did not appear in the last Pan American Games in 2015 but will look to make a statement as the host nation.



Peru Roster:

# Name Caps

1 Felix Mafferetti (GK) 70

2 Vincenzo De Martis 39

3 Alberto Vives 21

4 Antonio Piazza 20

5 Christopher Knight Arce 27

6 Hugo Visosa 15

7 Edson Vera 36

8 Abel Romero 11

9 Miguel Rivera 19

10 Rodrigo Diaz Esponsa 35

11 Sebastian Dennison 24

12 Guillermo Power (GK) 4

13 Daniel Huanca 0

14 Fabrizio Corno (C) 50

15 Johannes Valakivi 13

16 Fernando Lopez 21



Head Coach: Patricio Martinez

Assistant Coach: Carlos Morales & Jorge Querejeta

Manager: Diego Manco



Team USA is ready in Lima with a gold medal and automatic qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the line. With that, fans and followers can join the conversation and follow along with additional story lines with the hashtag #AllEyesOnLima on social media and usafieldhockey.com. Check back often for more stories around USMNT and USWNT athletes, umpires, venue, history and more as the Pan American Games get underway.



USFHA media release