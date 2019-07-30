Ali Baggott





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



The usual suspects Argentina, Canada, USA and Chile all blanked their pool-play opponents to start the tournament. Victories came for Argentina 2-0 over Uruguay, for Canada 10-0 over Cuba, for USA 5-0 over Mexico and for Chile 13-0 over Peru. Pool-play games continue on July 31.

WOMEN Pool A: Argentina vs. Uruguay (2-0)

Argentina opened their tournament with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay. The score margin was the best result for Uruguay since 2014. Veterans Carla Rebecchi and Piti d’Elia scored for the Leonas.

WOMEN Pool A: Canada vs. Cuba (10-0)

Canada came out firing with a goal in the second minute and three from striker Brienne Stairs to beat Cuba 10-0. Stairs' hat trick puts her at 100 international, the highest of any Canadian.Canada join Argentina at the top of Pool A with opening victories.

WOMEN Pool B: USA vs Mexico (5-0)

The USA dropped Mexico 5-0 in their opening game of the tournament. It was a slow start for the Americans who scored four of their goals in the third quarter, while five different USA players got on the board.

WOMEN Pool B: Chile vs. Peru (13-0)

Chile came out flying with a 13-0 victory over Peru. Despite the score difference the stands were full of home crowd fans and Peru showed great resilience. Fernanda Villagran scored three for Chile in the win.

Women’s pool-play matches continue on July 31 with Mexico vs. Peru (10:00), Chile vs. USA (12:00), Uruguay vs. Cuba (14:00) and Canada vs. Argentina (16:00). Game times are local to Lima, Peru (-5GTM). Follow the Pan American Hockey Federation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @panamhockey and online at panamhockey.org for the latest information.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release