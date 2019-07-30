Pan Am Games 2019 (Women) - Day 2
Lima (PER)
Results
29 Jul 2019 ARG v URU (Pool A) 2 - 0
29 Jul 2019 CAN v CUB (Pool A) 10 - 0
29 Jul 2019 USA v MEX (Pool B) 5 - 0
29 Jul 2019 CHI v PER (Pool B) 13 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|3
|2
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Cuba
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|3
|2
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|-13
|0