Lima (PER)



Results



29 Jul 2019 ARG v URU (Pool A) 2 - 0

29 Jul 2019 CAN v CUB (Pool A) 10 - 0

29 Jul 2019 USA v MEX (Pool B) 5 - 0

29 Jul 2019 CHI v PER (Pool B) 13 - 0



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 1 1 0 0 10 0 10 3 2 Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 4 Cuba 1 0 0 1 0 10 -10 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Chile 1 1 0 0 13 0 13 3 2 United States 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 13 -13 0

