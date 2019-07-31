

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Mannheimer HC have secured the services of ex Germany and China national coach Jamilon Mülders with the 43-year-old joining the club as a “sports advisor” with the role starting in September.





Mülders is regarded as a very meticulous coach who works in an innovative, straightforward and successful way. As a coach, he won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with the German women's team in 2016, the European title in 2013 in Antwerp and, with China, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.



He also helped out Rot-Weiss Koln's Andre Henning at the 2017 EHL FINAL4 in Antwerp when they won their maiden Euro Hockey League title.



As a player, he was part of the German 2002 World Cup winning side and, in 1999, won a German and Euro club double with Club An Der Alster.



"With Jamilon Mülders, we have been able to attract a nationally and internationally outstanding expert who will give the MHC a lot of input in a long-term co-operation," said MHC sports director Peter Lemmen.



"With this, we have been able to create options early if Michael McCann is no longer available as head coach of the men after the 2019/20 season. We will continue to involve Mike in the training work but an agreement like we had before [with him] was no longer possible."



Mülders will first act in an advisory capacity and get to know the club in detail, explains Lemmen, before taking on a new role in 2020/21 but that is unlikely to be as a coach.



For Mülders, he said the offer has come at the right time: "They made a very convincing case for me and it fulfills all my targets. There is a high degree of consistency in the most important decision-making positions with a high potential for growth in all sporting areas, clear lines of decision-making and strong trust in me."



Euro Hockey League media release