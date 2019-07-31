EuroHockey Championship III (Men) 2019 - Day 3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar
Results
30 Jul 2019 TUR v SUI (Pool A) 0 - 2
30 Jul 2019 LTU v GIB (Pool A) 1 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +2)
31 Jul 2019 POR v SVK (Pool B) 8 - 5
31 Jul 2019 11:15 MLT v CRO (Pool B
31 Jul 2019 15:45 LTU v TUR (Pool A)
31 Jul 2019 18:00 SUI v GIB (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|6
|2
|Gibraltar
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|3
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
|4
|Turkey
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|6
|2
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|14
|10
|4
|6
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|16
|-8
|3
|4
|Malta
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0