Seoul Glow
JH side
EuroHockey Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 3

Published on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 16
Cambrai, France

Results

30 Jul 2019     CZE v BLR (Pool B)     1 - 1
30 Jul 2019     POL v FRA (Pool B)     1 - 2

Fixtures (GMT +2)

31 Jul 2019 12:15     AUT v ITA (Pool A)
31 Jul 2019 14:30     UKR v RUS (Pool A)
31 Jul 2019 16:45     CZE v POL (Pool B)
31 Jul 2019 19:00     FRA v BLR (Pool B)

Live streaming through http:/www.eurohockey.org

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Russia 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 4
2 Austria 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4
3 Italy 2 1 0 1 6 6 0 3
4 Ukraine 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 France 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6
2 Poland 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3
3 Belarus 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1
4 Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 1 8 -7 1

FIH Match Centre

