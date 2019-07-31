EuroHockey Championship II (Men) 2019 - Day 3
Cambrai, France
Results
30 Jul 2019 CZE v BLR (Pool B) 1 - 1
30 Jul 2019 POL v FRA (Pool B) 1 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +2)
31 Jul 2019 12:15 AUT v ITA (Pool A)
31 Jul 2019 14:30 UKR v RUS (Pool A)
31 Jul 2019 16:45 CZE v POL (Pool B)
31 Jul 2019 19:00 FRA v BLR (Pool B)
Live streaming through http:/www.eurohockey.org
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Russia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Belarus
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|4
|Czech Republic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-7
|1