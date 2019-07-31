Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USWNT vs. Chile

Published on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Chile

FIH World Ranking: 15

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2

Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-0

Last Time USA Played Opponent: The USWNT last met Chile in a series of test matches in January prior to the start of the 2019 FIH Pro League. Even though USA dominated possession for both games, the result was 0-1-1 following the two-game series played in Santiago, Chile.

What You Need to Know: Chile and the USWNT have a rich history as opponents on the pitch. With many test series and tournament match-ups, the teams have battled it out on numerous occasions. USA will look to avenge their last-minute loss to Chile in the 2017 Pan American Cup on home turf that took them out of contention for the gold medal. Chile’s Carolina Garcia is coming off an amazing goal-scoring performance in the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan that led her team to the podium. Chile rebounded for the bronze medal after a thrilling shootout victory versus Russia after giving up a 3-1 lead in the second half.

Chile Roster:
#            Name     Caps
1            Claudia Schuler (GK)       214
2            Sofia Walbaum       204
3            Fernanda Villagran       57
4            Catalina Barahona       32
5            Denise Krimerman       149
6          Fernanda Flores       156
8          Carolina Garcia       246
9            Kim Jacob       61
10            Manuela Urroz       188
13          Camila Caram (C)       226
15            Mariana Lagos       77
16            Constanza Palma       160
19            Agustina Solano       46
20            Francisca Parra       21
21            Josefa Villalabeitia        172
25            Maria Maldonado       50
28            Natalia Salvador (GK)       52
30           Consuelo de las Heras       35
                   
            Head Coach: Serigo Vigil
            Assistant Coach: Diego Amoroso
            Manager: Alfredo Castro      

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.