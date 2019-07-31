



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Wednesday, July 31, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Chile



FIH World Ranking: 15



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2



Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-0



Last Time USA Played Opponent: The USWNT last met Chile in a series of test matches in January prior to the start of the 2019 FIH Pro League. Even though USA dominated possession for both games, the result was 0-1-1 following the two-game series played in Santiago, Chile.



What You Need to Know: Chile and the USWNT have a rich history as opponents on the pitch. With many test series and tournament match-ups, the teams have battled it out on numerous occasions. USA will look to avenge their last-minute loss to Chile in the 2017 Pan American Cup on home turf that took them out of contention for the gold medal. Chile’s Carolina Garcia is coming off an amazing goal-scoring performance in the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan that led her team to the podium. Chile rebounded for the bronze medal after a thrilling shootout victory versus Russia after giving up a 3-1 lead in the second half.



Chile Roster:

# Name Caps

1 Claudia Schuler (GK) 214

2 Sofia Walbaum 204

3 Fernanda Villagran 57

4 Catalina Barahona 32

5 Denise Krimerman 149

6 Fernanda Flores 156

8 Carolina Garcia 246

9 Kim Jacob 61

10 Manuela Urroz 188

13 Camila Caram (C) 226

15 Mariana Lagos 77

16 Constanza Palma 160

19 Agustina Solano 46

20 Francisca Parra 21

21 Josefa Villalabeitia 172

25 Maria Maldonado 50

28 Natalia Salvador (GK) 52

30 Consuelo de las Heras 35



Head Coach: Serigo Vigil

Assistant Coach: Diego Amoroso

Manager: Alfredo Castro



USFHA media release