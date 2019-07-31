Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Cuba joins Argentina, Canada, USA with wins on Day 2

Published on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

Ali Baggott


Canada v Mexico. Photo: Yan Huckendubler

Day 2 in Lima is the opening of the men's tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games. Argentina and Cuba have emerged as Pool A leaders after the opening day of men's competition, while Canada put away Mexico and the winner of USA and Peru still awaits.

 

MEN Pool A: Argentina vs. Chile (5-1)

The reigning Olympic champions wasted no time in the opening game of the men’s tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games. No. 4-ranked Argentina fire three goals past Chile in the opening eight minutes of the game en route to a 5-1 victory.

Read more…

MEN Pool A: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Cuba (2-3)

Cuba pulled off a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Trinidad and Tobago to wrap up Pool A play. Carlos Consuegra scored two goals, while Roger Aguilera’s blast was the game-winner for No. 69 Cuba to upset No. 37 Trinidad and Tobago.

Read more...

MEN Pool B: Canada vs. Mexico (5-1)

The Canadian men earned a convincing 5-1 victory over Mexico to open Pool B play at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Oliver Scholfield and Mark Pearson each tallied twice, while Keegan Pereira also got on the board. 

Read more...

MEN Pool B: USA vs. Peru (16-0)

The USA stunned hosts Peru with a 16-0 win to wrap up Day 2 at the Pan American Games. Deegan Huisman scored five goals, while four others notched two. USA now join Canada on top of Pool B and the two will face off in their second pool-play game.

Read more...

Men’s pool-play matches continue on August 1 with Mexico vs. Peru (10:00), USA vs. Canada (12:00), Chile vs. Cuba (14:00), and Trinidad & Tobago vs. Argentina (16:00). Game times are local to Lima, Peru (-5GTM). Follow the Pan American Hockey Federation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @panamhockey and online at panamhockey.org for the latest information.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.