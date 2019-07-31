Ali Baggott





Canada v Mexico. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Day 2 in Lima is the opening of the men's tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games. Argentina and Cuba have emerged as Pool A leaders after the opening day of men's competition, while Canada put away Mexico and the winner of USA and Peru still awaits.

MEN Pool A: Argentina vs. Chile (5-1)

The reigning Olympic champions wasted no time in the opening game of the men’s tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games. No. 4-ranked Argentina fire three goals past Chile in the opening eight minutes of the game en route to a 5-1 victory.

MEN Pool A: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Cuba (2-3)

Cuba pulled off a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Trinidad and Tobago to wrap up Pool A play. Carlos Consuegra scored two goals, while Roger Aguilera’s blast was the game-winner for No. 69 Cuba to upset No. 37 Trinidad and Tobago.

MEN Pool B: Canada vs. Mexico (5-1)

The Canadian men earned a convincing 5-1 victory over Mexico to open Pool B play at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Oliver Scholfield and Mark Pearson each tallied twice, while Keegan Pereira also got on the board.

MEN Pool B: USA vs. Peru (16-0)

The USA stunned hosts Peru with a 16-0 win to wrap up Day 2 at the Pan American Games. Deegan Huisman scored five goals, while four others notched two. USA now join Canada on top of Pool B and the two will face off in their second pool-play game.

Men’s pool-play matches continue on August 1 with Mexico vs. Peru (10:00), USA vs. Canada (12:00), Chile vs. Cuba (14:00), and Trinidad & Tobago vs. Argentina (16:00). Game times are local to Lima, Peru (-5GTM). Follow the Pan American Hockey Federation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @panamhockey and online at panamhockey.org for the latest information.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release