Lima (PER)



Results



30 Jul 2019 ARG v CHI (Pool A) 5 - 1

30 Jul 2019 TTO v CUB (Pool A) 2 - 3

30 Jul 2019 CAN v MEX (Pool B) 5 - 1

30 Jul 2019 USA v PER (Pool B) 16 - 0



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Cuba 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 3 Trinidad & Tobago 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 4 Chile 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 1 1 0 0 16 0 16 3 2 Canada 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 16 -16 0

FIH Match Centre