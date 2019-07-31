Pan Am Games 2019 (Men) - Day 3
Lima (PER)
Results
30 Jul 2019 ARG v CHI (Pool A) 5 - 1
30 Jul 2019 TTO v CUB (Pool A) 2 - 3
30 Jul 2019 CAN v MEX (Pool B) 5 - 1
30 Jul 2019 USA v PER (Pool B) 16 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Cuba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|-16
|0