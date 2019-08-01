



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Belles, AstroTurf's International Field Hockey Sales Director. "Mr. AstroTurf" spent the past several years making a major impact and countless friendships in the field hockey community in the United States. Our deepest condolences go out to the Belles and AstroTurf families.





“Andy was a great guy, a true friend and a solid supporter of our sport," said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. "He was committed to advancing field hockey and made a significant impact with his enthusiasm and passion leading to AstroTurf surfaces being put down across the country which have provided such wonderful field hockey experiences to so many. His charisma and deep relationships with the field hockey community were so admirable, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched."



Andy unwaveringly served his company, his clients and his industry throughout his four-decade career in sports surfacing. He held a variety of positions over the years, including a term as the President of the American Sports Builders Association.



Andy spent the last half of his career as “Mr. AstroTurf” – a very symbol of the brand he loyally served for more than 20 years as a patent holder, product developer, marketer, and liaison to various groups like the FIH, USA Field Hockey, National Field Hockey Coaches Association, European Hockey Association, Synthetic Turf Council, and American Sports Builders Association. In 2017, Andy was inducted into the AstroTurf Legacy Club – an honor reserved for leaders who have achieved exceptional influence on the brand and the industry. He was a fount of institutional knowledge and an expert in his field – especially within the field hockey discipline.



Perhaps the most lasting impact he had on the sports surfacing industry came from his relationships with clients and with colleagues alike. Anyone who met Andy was touched by his amiable personality, his wit, and his genuine interest in others’ well-being. He took the time to mentor young talent and to nurture the best in people. He advocated for his clients and their needs. He was generous with his knowledge, his time, and his spirit. He lived life to the fullest.



“Andy’s joy warmed everyone he encountered,” said Heard Smith, CEO of Sport Group North America. “He loved what he did, and he was a role model for all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed.”



Over the last year, Andy had the opportunity to teach others how to walk through illness with grace, dignity, honesty, and humility. His positive attitude was unmistakable and infectious.



Andy Belles is survived by a large, loving family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.



A Memorial Service for Andy Belles will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at Dalton Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the service taking place at 3:00 PM. Dalton Funeral Home is located at 620 South Glenwood Avenue, Dalton, GA 30721



Content Courtesy of AstroTurf



