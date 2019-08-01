



Sportplan Ltd product, Teamo, are pleased to become an England Hockey Approved Provider of Club Management Software for the 2019/20 season.





Teamo offers volunteer coaches and team managers with a mobile platform to manage selection and availability, stay connected with players via group chats and collect payments all via a personalised app. Fully GDPR-compliant, teamo creates a safe online space to store member information and handle admin tasks across all platforms.



England Hockey's innovative partnership scheme, launched in 2018, echoes teamo's values of 'making the lives of club volunteers and administrators easier'. The scheme ensures key information such as fixtures, results and league tables are available across multiple systems rather than restricted to one, meaning clubs don't have to duplicate their data onto separate platforms.



The partnership will allow teamo users to access data easier and faster, allowing them more time to enjoy the more exciting parts of hockey. The platform is however not solely exclusive to one sport - teamo is already making club management easier for teams & clubs in a variety of sports and is free to get started today.



John Nurse, Sportplan & teamo CEO said:



"Teamo are delighted to be involved with England Hockey. Teamo has become a leading team and club management platform in the UK, for hockey and other sports. We look forward to continuing our work with clubs throughout the country, and are excited to now be involved with England Hockey as we work together to make it easier for club administrators to share important data across systems



