



England Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Pink as their new Chief Executive to succeed Sally Munday who moves to UK Sport in the Autumn.





Nick joins England Hockey with a wealth of experience in the sports sector. He is currently Chief Executive of England Golf where he has successfully launched their new strategy prior to which he spent four years with the International Cricket Council. In the earlier part of his career Nick held roles with UK Sport and Youth Sport Trust. A keen sportsman, Nick is a hockey enthusiast as both a player and a qualified coach.



Chair of England Hockey, Royston Hoggarth said, “The Board and I are very pleased to welcome Nick to the team. He joins us at a really exciting time, a year out from the Tokyo Olympic Games. The sport of hockey is in a fantastic place to continue to grow. We have doubled the number of young people in our clubs; hosted major tournaments including the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup last year and, more recently, welcomed more than 12,000 people to The Stoop in June for the last games of this year’s FIH Pro League to witness a new innovation in 'Big Stadium Hockey' with our drop-in pitch technology.”



Of his appointment Nick said, "I am delighted to be joining England Hockey at this very exciting time and I can't wait to start. I have been hugely impressed with what the organisation has achieved through Sally's leadership and I look forward to working with the whole team, as well as the many clubs, counties, players, coaches and volunteers who make hockey so successful at every level."



Nick will start with England Hockey in late Autumn.



England Hockey Board Media release