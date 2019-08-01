Mitch Wynd







Two decades after hosting the Country Championships for the first time, Shepparton welcomes back 12 teams across both genders, volunteers, fans and supporters for the 2019 Championships.





Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said the event was a great celebration for hockey in Australia.



“The game has significant regional roots and Shepparton is a great example of that, with champions such as the 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal Hockeyroos player Louise Dobson calling Shepparton home.



“We cannot thank our partner Greater Shepparton City Council enough for making the year’s event happen along with the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association for their support,” Favier said, wishing participants and spectators a wonderful championship.



Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Councillor Kim O’Keeffe said it was wonderful for Greater Shepparton to be able to host another fabulous national event in our region.



“It is a great accomplishment the new $21 million Shepparton Sports City precinct has enabled us to host amazing events such as these to bring so many people from around Australia to play hockey in Greater Shepparton,” Cr O’Keefe said.



“These events strengthen our reputation as the leading sporting and events capital of regional Australia and keep our local economy strong and businesses thriving. We look forward to partnering with Hockey Australia and the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association to deliver a first class event for all our visitors,” said Cr O’Keefe.



The Country Championships will be played from August 3 – 11 with six men’s and six women’s teams representing West Australia, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Defence Force competing. The championships will be held at the Shepparton Sports Precinct.



Three men’s and three women’s games are played each day aside from Tuesday August 6 and Friday August 9, which are both all team rest days. The women’s bronze medal match is played on August 11 at 12pm, while the gold medal match is played at 2pm. The men’s bronze medal match is played on August 11 at 10am, while the gold medal match is played the same day at 4pm.



Hockey Australia wishes all participants, officials, volunteers and fans a wonderful championship, and once again thanks our major event sponsor, The Greater Shepparton City Council and event partner Goulburn Valley Hockey Association for their support.



What: Australian Hockey Country Championships

When: August 3-11

Where: Shepparton Sports Precinct Cnr of Brauman Street and Numurkah Road, Shepparton, VIC, 3630



Hockey Australia media release