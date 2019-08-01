By Ernest Ndunda





India’s Sports Association of India (SAI) proved their mettle as they beat Mombasa teams in two friendly matches at Mombasa Sports Club on Tuesday evening.





India’s ladies side thrashed Mombasa Sports Club 6-0 as their men’s side humbled Mombasa junior side 3-0.



In the ladies match, Nanisha Chauhan struck a hat-trick in the fourth, 43rd and 58th minute with Latla Naru scoring twice in the 34th and 50th minute. Sujata Kujur added the sixth goal in the 15th minute. Mombasa Sports Club had little to offer as their strikers Betty Simiyu and Ann Wairimu.



In men’s battle, Sachin put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute before Manish Shahani and Razat Minz scored a goal each in the ninth and 13th minute respectively. Norbert Sije and Calvin Omondi made brilliant moves for the Mombasa side but India’s goalkeeper Ankit Nalik remained steadfast.



The two sides clash in their last matches today at the same venue. The Indian sides took part in last week’s Nairobi Simba open hockey tournament held at Sikh Union ground.



The visitor’s ladies team won the Nairobi Simba open tournament after beating African ladies champions Telkom Kenya 1-0 in the finals. In men’s category, the Indian side humiliated Nairobi Simba 6-1 and went ahead to stop Green Sharks 4-0. The Indians went ahead to thrash USIU 5-1 before narrowly losing 0-1 to Kenya Police in finals.



