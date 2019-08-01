ISLAMABAD - Haris excelled in Port Qasim Authority’s (PQA) thumping 4-1 victory over Wapda Whites in the 65th Muhammad Noor Khan National Hockey Championship 2019 match at Abdul Sattar Edhi National Hockey Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.





In the first match of the day, PQA thumped Wapda Whites 4-1. The first goal was scored in the third quarter, when Haris fired in a field goal while Ali Raza made it 2-0. Wapda also struck one to make it 2-1. PQA added two more goals in the fourth quarter to win the match 4-1.



In the last encounter of pool matches, Army Whites routed Marri Petroleum Cooperation Limited (MPCL) 2-0. Army scored the first goal through Muzammil while converted the second through Muhammad Ahmed to win the match 2-0.



The quarterfinals line-up has been finalised after Wednesday’s matches. In the first quarterfinal to be held today (Thursday), Army take on Wapda Whites at 9am, while in the second quarterfinal at 11am, Navy face NBP, in the third quarterfinal, Wapda take on PIA at 2:30pm and in the fourth and last quarterfinal, SSGC play against Army Whites at 4:30pm.



The Nation