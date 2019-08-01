EuroHockey Championship III (Women) 2019 - Day 4
Lipovci, Slovenia
Results
31 Jul 2019 LTU v HUN (Pool B) 9 - 1
31 Jul 2019 SVK v SUI (Pool B) 1 - 3
31 Jul 2019 SLO v CRO (Pool A) 0 - 7
! August is a rest day
FInal Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|1
|17
|6
|2
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|3
|3
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|-23
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Lithuania
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|2
|12
|9
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4
|13
|6
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Hungary
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|25
|-24
|0