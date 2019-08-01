Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Championship III (Women) 2019 - Day 4

Published on Thursday, 01 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 46
Lipovci, Slovenia

Results

31 Jul 2019     LTU v HUN (Pool B)     9 - 1
31 Jul 2019     SVK v SUI (Pool B)         1 - 3
31 Jul 2019     SLO v CRO (Pool A)     0 - 7

! August is a rest day

FInal Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 France 2 2 0 0 18 1 17 6
2 Croatia 2 1 0 1 8 2 6 3
3 Slovenia 2 0 0 2 0 23 -23 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Lithuania 3 3 0 0 14 2 12 9
2 Switzerland 3 2 0 1 17 4 13 6
3 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
4 Hungary 3 0 0 3 1 25 -24 0

FIH Match Centre

