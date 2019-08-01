EuroHockey Championship III (Men) 2019 - Day 4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar
Results
31 Jul 2019 POR v SVK (Pool B) 8 - 5
31 Jul 2019 MLT v CRO (Pool B) 2 - 5
31 Jul 2019 LTU v TUR (Pool A) 2 - 4
31 Jul 2019 SUI v GIB (Pool A) 3 - 0
! August is a rest day
FInal Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|1
|15
|9
|2
|Gibraltar
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|3
|Turkey
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|4
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|16
|-12
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|2
|15
|9
|2
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|14
|10
|4
|6
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|16
|-8
|3
|4
|Malta
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|14
|-11
|0