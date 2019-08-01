



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Thursday, August 1, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Canada



FIH World Ranking: 10



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2



Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-0



Last Time USA Played Opponent: The most recent matchup between the USMNT and Canada was back in 2018 during the 5 Nations Invitational Tournament held in Malaga, Spain. Canada was able to put two goals in for an early lead over USA, but resilience paid off as Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Ca.) deflected a penalty corner shot to cut the deficit in half. The neighbors to the north had the last say, sneaking one past the USA defense after a foul went uncalled on their way to a 3-1 win. Just a few months prior, these teams met in the semifinals of the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In that match, both teams scored, creating a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation as the game moved to a shootout. Canada prevailed 4-3 to send USA into the bronze medal game.



What You Need to Know: Canada’s first match of the 2019 Pan American Games against No. 32 Mexico started slow with Canada using the backfield to work their way around the high press of Mexico. Once Oliver Scholfield scored in the first quarter, the team went on to tally two more in the first half. Mexico answered early in the third quarter off a penalty corner drag flick, but Canada held a four-goal lead for the remainder of the match. Scholfield and Mark Pearson both contributed two of Canada’s goals. The USMNT is coming off a 16-0 victory over the host nation with eight different players contributing to the score, including Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) who tallied five.



Canada Roster:

# Name Caps

3 Brandon Pereira 55

4 Scott Tupper (C) 301

8 Oliver Scholfield 58

10 Keegan Pereira 168

11 Balraj Panesar 65

14 Adam Froese 184

16 Gordan Johnston 166

17 Brenden Bissett 125

18 James Wallace 36

19 Mark Pearson 269

20 Fin Boothroyd 16

22 John Smythe 107

23 Iain Smythe 196

24 James Kirkpatrick 86

27 Sukhi Panesar 138

29 Taylor Curran 174

30 David Carter (GK) 188



Head Coach: Paul Bundy

Assistant Coach: Gregg Clark

Manager: Kelly Vanry



USFHA media release