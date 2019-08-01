Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Canada
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.
Game Day: Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Opponent: Canada
FIH World Ranking: 10
2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2
Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-0
Last Time USA Played Opponent: The most recent matchup between the USMNT and Canada was back in 2018 during the 5 Nations Invitational Tournament held in Malaga, Spain. Canada was able to put two goals in for an early lead over USA, but resilience paid off as Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Ca.) deflected a penalty corner shot to cut the deficit in half. The neighbors to the north had the last say, sneaking one past the USA defense after a foul went uncalled on their way to a 3-1 win. Just a few months prior, these teams met in the semifinals of the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In that match, both teams scored, creating a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation as the game moved to a shootout. Canada prevailed 4-3 to send USA into the bronze medal game.
What You Need to Know: Canada’s first match of the 2019 Pan American Games against No. 32 Mexico started slow with Canada using the backfield to work their way around the high press of Mexico. Once Oliver Scholfield scored in the first quarter, the team went on to tally two more in the first half. Mexico answered early in the third quarter off a penalty corner drag flick, but Canada held a four-goal lead for the remainder of the match. Scholfield and Mark Pearson both contributed two of Canada’s goals. The USMNT is coming off a 16-0 victory over the host nation with eight different players contributing to the score, including Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) who tallied five.
Canada Roster:
# Name Caps
3 Brandon Pereira 55
4 Scott Tupper (C) 301
8 Oliver Scholfield 58
10 Keegan Pereira 168
11 Balraj Panesar 65
14 Adam Froese 184
16 Gordan Johnston 166
17 Brenden Bissett 125
18 James Wallace 36
19 Mark Pearson 269
20 Fin Boothroyd 16
22 John Smythe 107
23 Iain Smythe 196
24 James Kirkpatrick 86
27 Sukhi Panesar 138
29 Taylor Curran 174
30 David Carter (GK) 188
Head Coach: Paul Bundy
Assistant Coach: Gregg Clark
Manager: Kelly Vanry
USFHA media release