Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Canada

Published on Thursday, 01 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Canada

FIH World Ranking: 10

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2

Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-0

Last Time USA Played Opponent: The most recent matchup between the USMNT and Canada was back in 2018 during the 5 Nations Invitational Tournament held in Malaga, Spain. Canada was able to put two goals in for an early lead over USA, but resilience paid off as Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Ca.) deflected a penalty corner shot to cut the deficit in half. The neighbors to the north had the last say, sneaking one past the USA defense after a foul went uncalled on their way to a 3-1 win. Just a few months prior, these teams met in the semifinals of the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In that match, both teams scored, creating a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation as the game moved to a shootout. Canada prevailed 4-3 to send USA into the bronze medal game.

What You Need to Know: Canada’s first match of the 2019 Pan American Games against No. 32 Mexico started slow with Canada using the backfield to work their way around the high press of Mexico. Once Oliver Scholfield scored in the first quarter, the team went on to tally two more in the first half. Mexico answered early in the third quarter off a penalty corner drag flick, but Canada held a four-goal lead for the remainder of the match. Scholfield and Mark Pearson both contributed two of Canada’s goals. The USMNT is coming off a 16-0 victory over the host nation with eight different players contributing to the score, including Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) who tallied five.

Canada Roster:
#            Name     Caps
3            Brandon Pereira      55
4            Scott Tupper (C)      301
8          Oliver Scholfield      58
10            Keegan Pereira      168
11            Balraj Panesar      65
14            Adam Froese      184
16            Gordan Johnston      166
17            Brenden Bissett      125
18            James Wallace      36
19            Mark Pearson      269
20            Fin Boothroyd      16
22            John Smythe      107
23          Iain Smythe      196
24            James Kirkpatrick      86
27            Sukhi Panesar      138
29            Taylor Curran      174
30            David Carter (GK)      188
                   
            Head Coach: Paul Bundy      
            Assistant Coach: Gregg Clark      
            Manager: Kelly Vanry      

USFHA media release

