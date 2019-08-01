Pan Am Games 2019 (Men) - Day 4
Lima (PER)
Fixtures (GMT -5)
1 Aug 2019 10:00 MEX v PER (Pool B)
1 Aug 2019 12:00 USA v CAN (Pool B)
1 Aug 2019 14:00 CHI v CUB (Pool A)
1 Aug 2019 16:00 TTO v ARG (Pool A)
NB: there is no live streaming until the Semi-final stages
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Cuba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|-16
|0