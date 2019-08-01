Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pan Am Games 2019 (Men) - Day 4

Published on Thursday, 01 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
Lima (PER)

Fixtures (GMT -5)

1 Aug 2019 10:00     MEX v PER (Pool B)
1 Aug 2019 12:00     USA v CAN (Pool B)
1 Aug 2019 14:00     CHI v CUB (Pool A)
1 Aug 2019 16:00     TTO v ARG (Pool A)

NB: there is no live streaming until the Semi-final stages

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
2 Cuba 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Trinidad & Tobago 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0
4 Chile 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 United States 1 1 0 0 16 0 16 3
2 Canada 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0
4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 16 -16 0

FIH Match Centre

