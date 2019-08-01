Lima (PER)



Fixtures (GMT -5)



1 Aug 2019 10:00 MEX v PER (Pool B)

1 Aug 2019 12:00 USA v CAN (Pool B)

1 Aug 2019 14:00 CHI v CUB (Pool A)

1 Aug 2019 16:00 TTO v ARG (Pool A)



NB: there is no live streaming until the Semi-final stages



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Cuba 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 3 Trinidad & Tobago 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 4 Chile 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 1 1 0 0 16 0 16 3 2 Canada 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 16 -16 0

