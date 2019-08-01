

Image Taken by Mark Palczewski



LIMA, Peru - July 31, 2019 - Facing a familiar foe, No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 15 Chile in their second game of the Pan American Games at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex in Lima, Peru. From the instant the whistle blew, both teams brought intensity as they sought to remain undefeated in pool play. Chile put away the first two goals, but USA prevailed producing four goals in the final quarter to take the 4-2 comeback win.





The beginning of the first quarter saw most of its action between the 25-yard lines. Four minutes into the match, Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) earned the first penalty corner for USA that led to a second. The second attempt, taken by Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), was stopped and pushed out by a diving Chile goalkeeper Claudia Schuler. USA came close to scoring again as Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) sent a ball across the goal to Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) who was unable to get a stick on it. Las Damas created their own opportunities as Josefa Villalabeitia caught the USA defense off guard halfway through the quarter forcing goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas) to make a save while Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) cleared it forward. With three minutes to go in the quarter, Chile was awarded their first penalty corner. After the initial shot was stopped by Bing, Maria de las Heras got the ball by the right post and hit it into the net. The quarter closed with Chile leading 0-1.



Chile looked to control the momentum of the second quarter coming off the quarter ending goal, but USA's strong defense handled each threat. As they broke up Chile’s plays, the red, white and blue created a few chances of their own as the quarter went on. A quick pick up in the midfield by Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) found Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) who ran ahead on the left sideline. She entered the circle and pushed it on goal, but Chile cleared it out. Las Damas countered off the restart to earn a free hit outside their attacking 25. A hard ball into the circle was tipped and forced Bing to make a diving save to her right. With 1-minute to go in the half, USA pressed harder to challenge the Chile defense. The score stood in favor of Las Damas 0-1 going into halftime.



As the second half began, USA wasted no time working the ball into Chile’s defensive end. The opposition's defense put a stop to the drive before USA could develop the play. At the 10-minute mark, Las Damas earned their second penalty corner. A textbook execution started with the drag by Fernanda Villagran that went down to Manuela Urroz Richter who reverse deflected it over Bing to give Chile a two-goal lead. Seconds later, USA looked to answer with a goal to cut the deficit as Sharkey earned their third penalty corner. Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) took the drag, but Schuler turned it away with her glove. Chile continued to knock without result as USA’s composed defense cleared the danger. The red, white and blue saw an opportunity at the final minute of the quarter when a scramble ended with Sharkey sending a hard shot just wide. Chile counterattacked, and they were awarded their third penalty corner of the match that was taken by Losada Krimerman but Hoffman stopped and cleared the shot. As time ran out, USA trailed 0-2.



The final quarter action got underway with USA's press remaining relentless against the Chile defense. With 11 minutes to go, a long hit restart by Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) sent the ball hard into the circle. It deflected off Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) and fell to Matson who ripped a backhand into the net to give USA their first goal. A minute later after regaining possession, USA struck again when Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) got a touch on a pass from Matson to tie the game. USA used the momentum to earn a penalty corner as Allessie found a foot deep in the circle two minutes following. Off the penalty corner, Froede's sweep was deflected in off a Chile defender, putting USA ahead 3-2. The scoring continued in the 56th minute as Sharkey added a fourth goal when she took the direct shot on USA’s fifth penalty corner of the match. Chile tried to catch up, but USA’s defense stood strong. With four goals in the fourth quarter, USA defeated Chile 4-2.



For their next match of the 2019 Pan American Games, the U.S. Women's National Team will face hosts No. 38 Peru on Friday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tomorrow, the U.S. Men's National Team will take on Canada at 1:00 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release