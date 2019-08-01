Ali Baggott





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



On Day 3 pool-play action continued with Mexico beating Peru. USA scored four goals in the fourth quarter to beat Chile 4-2. Uruguay was firing on penalty corners to drop Cuba in a convincing 8-1 victory, while the Leonas earned their second win of the tournament, 3-0 over Canada.

WOMEN Pool B: Mexico vs. Peru (4-0)

Arlette Estrada scored two goals to propel Mexico to a 4-0 victory over hosts Peru in Day 3 action at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. Chiara Conetta had a solid performance in goal to keep a spirited Peru team pushing for their first goal of the tournament.

WOMEN Pool B: Chile vs. USA (2-4)

The USA scored four goals in a six-minute span in the fourth quarter to erase a two-goal deficit and beat Chile 4-2 in pool-play action. Erin Matson's back-hand smash triggered the momentum shift despite Chile controlling the earlier parts of the game. USA move to the top of Pool B with two wins.

WOMEN Pool A: Uruguay vs. Cuba (8-1)

Uruguay earned their first win of the tournament after a convincing 8-1 victory over Cuba. Agustina Taborda’s deliveries on penalty corners were in excellent form as Uruguay scored six of their goals on set pieces.

WOMEN Pool A: Canada vs. Argentina (0-3)

Argentina blanked Canada on goals from the three most veteran players on the team - Carla Rebecchi, Noel Barrionuevo and Piti d'Elia. The Canadians fought hard but were unable to match the No. 3-ranked Leonas.

Women's pool-play matches conclude on August 2 with Uruguay vs. Canada (10:00), USA vs. Peru (12:00), Argentina vs. Cuba (14:00) and Mexico vs. Chile (16:00). Game times are local to Lima, Peru (-5 GTM).



Pan American Hockey Federation media release