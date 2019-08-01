Lima (PER)



Results



31 Jul 2019 MEX v PER (Pool B) 4 - 0

31 Jul 2019 CHI v USA (Pool B) 2 - 4

31 Jul 2019 URU v CUB (Pool A) 8 - 1

31 Jul 2019 CAN v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 3



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6 2 Canada 2 1 0 1 10 3 7 3 3 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 8 3 5 3 4 Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 18 -17 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 2 Chile 2 1 0 1 15 4 11 3 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 4 Peru 2 0 0 2 0 17 -17 0

