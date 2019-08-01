Pan Am Games 2019 (Women) - Day 4
Lima (PER)
Results
31 Jul 2019 MEX v PER (Pool B) 4 - 0
31 Jul 2019 CHI v USA (Pool B) 2 - 4
31 Jul 2019 URU v CUB (Pool A) 8 - 1
31 Jul 2019 CAN v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 3
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|3
|4
|Cuba
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|3
|3
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|-17
|0