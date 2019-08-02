Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USWNT vs. Peru

Published on Friday, 02 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 67
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Friday, August 2, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Peru

FIH World Ranking: 38

2018 South American Games Finish: 7

Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-2

Last Time USA Played Opponent: As the home country, Peru automatically gained a spot in the Pan American Games from their host status, but the USWNT has never played them. The team most recently placed seventh in the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia. At that event, the fell in their opening match 0-21 to No. 3 Argentina, and finished the tournament with two losses in pool play before losing their final game 1-4 to Paraguay.

What You Need to Know: No. 38 Peru faced No. 15 Chile in their first pool game of the 2019 Pan American Games. Chile dominated, scoring 13 goals across the course of the game, while Peru did not get on the scoreboard. Their second game against No. 30 Mexico resulted in the host’s second loss of the tournament. Mexico scored four times that went unanswered by Peru. The hosts will look to pick up their first win of the tournament against the USWNT and stay in playoff contention in front of a home crowd.

Peru Roster:
#            Name     Caps
1           Chiara Conetta (GK)      54
2           Camila Levaggi      8
3           Solange Alonso      7
4           Geraldine Quino      28
5           Claudia Ardiles      38
6           Maria Jose Fermi (C)      33
7           Marina Montes      10
8           Nicole Cueva      13
9           Yurandi Quino      25
10           Marianella Alvarez      33
11           Camila Mendez      27
12           Ana Palomino (GK)      14
13           Maria Jimenez      3
14           Malen Moccagatta      20
15           Victoria Montes      10
16           Daniela Ramirez      14
                   
            Head Coach: Patricio Martinez
            Assistant Coach: Jorge Querejeta & Josefina Navarrete
            Manager: Jimena Portocarrero

USFHA media release

