Game Day: Friday, August 2, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Peru



FIH World Ranking: 38



2018 South American Games Finish: 7



Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-2



Last Time USA Played Opponent: As the home country, Peru automatically gained a spot in the Pan American Games from their host status, but the USWNT has never played them. The team most recently placed seventh in the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia. At that event, the fell in their opening match 0-21 to No. 3 Argentina, and finished the tournament with two losses in pool play before losing their final game 1-4 to Paraguay.



What You Need to Know: No. 38 Peru faced No. 15 Chile in their first pool game of the 2019 Pan American Games. Chile dominated, scoring 13 goals across the course of the game, while Peru did not get on the scoreboard. Their second game against No. 30 Mexico resulted in the host’s second loss of the tournament. Mexico scored four times that went unanswered by Peru. The hosts will look to pick up their first win of the tournament against the USWNT and stay in playoff contention in front of a home crowd.



Peru Roster:

# Name Caps

1 Chiara Conetta (GK) 54

2 Camila Levaggi 8

3 Solange Alonso 7

4 Geraldine Quino 28

5 Claudia Ardiles 38

6 Maria Jose Fermi (C) 33

7 Marina Montes 10

8 Nicole Cueva 13

9 Yurandi Quino 25

10 Marianella Alvarez 33

11 Camila Mendez 27

12 Ana Palomino (GK) 14

13 Maria Jimenez 3

14 Malen Moccagatta 20

15 Victoria Montes 10

16 Daniela Ramirez 14



Head Coach: Patricio Martinez

Assistant Coach: Jorge Querejeta & Josefina Navarrete

Manager: Jimena Portocarrero



USFHA media release