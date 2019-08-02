Lima (PER)



Fixtures (GMT -5)



2 Aug 2019 10:00 URU v CAN (Pool A)

2 Aug 2019 12:00 USA v PER (Pool B)

2 Aug 2019 14:00 ARG v CUB (Pool A)

2 Aug 2019 16:00 MEX v CHI (Pool B)



NB. No live streaming until the Semi-final stages



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6 2 Canada 2 1 0 1 10 3 7 3 3 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 8 3 5 3 4 Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 18 -17 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 2 Chile 2 1 0 1 15 4 11 3 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 4 Peru 2 0 0 2 0 17 -17 0

