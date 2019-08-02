Ali Baggott





MEX v PER. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



On Day 4 of the Pan American Games, Peru scored their first two goals of the tournament despite losing out to Mexico by 8-2. Canada blanked USA 4-0 in an exciting battle of North America. The Chileans faced a gritty Cuban side but were able to over come them with a four-goal shutout.

MEN Pool B: Mexico vs. Peru (8-2)

Paco Aguilar and Luis Villegas each scored twice for Mexico who beat Peru 8-2. Despite the loss the home team was able to score their first goals of the tournament thanks to Rodrigo Diaz Espinosa and Johannes Valakivi.

MEN Pool B: USA vs. Canada (0-4)

The World No. 10-ranked Canadians toppled USA 4-0 in a physical and paced game. Gordie Johnston’s pair of flicks opened the scoring for Canada, while good finishes from each of Mark Pearson and James Kirkpatrick added to the David Carter shutout.

MEN Pool A: Chile vs. Cuba (4-0)

Chile scored one goal in each quarter to earn their first win of the games. Two penalty corner goals from Nicolas Renz and a goal from each of Sven Richter and Fernando Renz put the Chileans in good spot for a Top 2 placing in Pool A with the 4-0 win over Cuba.

MEN Pool A: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Argentina (0-6)

Six different scorers got on the board as Argentina picked up their second win of pool-play after eliminating Trinidad and Tobago 6-0.

Men’s pool-play matches conclude on August 3 with Chile vs. Trinidad & Tobago (10:00), Mexico vs. USA (12:00), Argentina vs. Cuba (14:00) and Canada vs. Peru (16:00). Game times are local to Lima, Peru (-5 GTM). Follow the Pan American Hockey Federation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @panamhockey and online at panamhockey.org for the latest information.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release