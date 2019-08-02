Pan Am Games 2019 (Men) - Day 5
Lima (PER)
Results
1 Aug 2019 MEX v PER (Pool B) 8 - 2
1 Aug 2019 USA v CAN (Pool B) 0 - 4
1 Aug 2019 CHI v CUB (Pool A) 4 - 0
1 Aug 2019 TTO v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 6
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|6
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Cuba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|4
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|United States
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4
|12
|3
|3
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|7
|2
|3
|4
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|-22
|0