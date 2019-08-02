Lima (PER)



Results



1 Aug 2019 MEX v PER (Pool B) 8 - 2

1 Aug 2019 USA v CAN (Pool B) 0 - 4

1 Aug 2019 CHI v CUB (Pool A) 4 - 0

1 Aug 2019 TTO v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 6



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 11 1 10 6 2 Chile 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3 3 Cuba 2 1 0 1 3 6 -3 3 4 Trinidad & Tobago 2 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6 2 United States 2 1 0 1 16 4 12 3 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 9 7 2 3 4 Peru 2 0 0 2 2 24 -22 0

