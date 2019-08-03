By AYUMBA AYODI



Defending champions Telkom have a battle at hand when they take on Kenyatta University and Sliders respectively in women’s hockey Premier League this weekend at City Park Stadium.





Victories for Telkom, who are placed third in the log with 11 points draw from three wins and two draws, will see them reclaim the top as the league hits the midway point of the season.



The Telkom camp has been abuzz over the last two weeks with the return of the coach Jos Openda, who had resigned in January this year after 16 years with the team.



It’s a big boost to Telkom, who have lost their title sponsors Telkom Kenya after three decades with the team. Telkom are chasing their 22nd league title this season.



“I am back and I want to help the girls get a new sponsor God willing before the end of the season and continue winning titles with them,” said Openda, who only has been coming in to advice since his departure.



Telkom, who are the only other side yet to concede defeat besides Lakers, will meet Kenyatta University Titans on Saturday before taking on Sliders in a derby on Sunday.



Last season, Telkom beat both KU Titans and Sliders home and away. “I believe they can regain their winning form despite having drawn a couple of matches,” said Openda.



Telkom are set to change their name to Queens of Hockey when the season ends.



They have beaten Strathmore (2-0), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (3-0) and United States International University (2-1). They have drawn with Amira Sailors (0-0) and Lakers (2-2).



Winless Titans are placed seventh in the eight-league team with two points from four losses and two draws, Sliders are sixth with six points from a win, three losses and three draws.



The men’s Premier League also has matches that will keep fans on the edge of their seats this weekend. Former champions Kenya Police face Sailors, while USIU hope to recover from their 3-0 loss last weekend to Strathmore with a good result against favourites Wazalendo. The two matches are set for Saturday.



On Sunday, battered Nairobi Simba will hope to chalk up their first victory of the season when they meet Greensharks, while Sailors are up against Parklands with all matches at City Park Stadium.



Police are placed second in the 10-team league standings with 14 points drawn from four wins, two draws and a loss while their opponents Sailors have seven points, having claimed two wins, a draw and four defeats.



Third-placed Wazalendo are tied with Police virtually on everything save for the superior goal difference that Police enjoy while USIU are sixth with seven points made of one win, four draws and three losses.



“Even though we are at full strength, we must be careful against Sailors who are good at long crosses,” said Police coach Patrick Mugambi. “They are a good side that you can’t underrate.”



FIXTURES



Saturday



Men’s Premier League: USIU v Wazalendo (4pm); Kenya Police v Sailors (6pm) City Park



Women’s Premier League: Telkom v KU (2pm) City Park



Women’s Super League: MSC v Oranje Leonas (4pm) Mombasa



Sunday



Men’s Premier League: Parklands v Sailors (3pm), Greensharks v Sikh Union (5pm) City Park



Telkom v Sliders (11am) City Park



Men’s Super League: MMU v Kimathi University (1pm) City Park



Men’s National League: - Thika Rovers v UoN (9am) City Park



Daily Nation