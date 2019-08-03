By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Muhd Amirol Hamizan Azahar is definitely a star in the making.





He is already on the radar of national junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini who is very impressed with the scoring prowess of the 19-year-old Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt player.



“I’m very impressed with his ability to score field and penalty-corner goals. He is a dedicated player who guided Malaysia to the gold medal in the Youth Olympic Games (in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last October).



“The talented player is sure to play for the senior national team next year. I have decided to make him captain of the team in the Sultan of Johor Cup tournament (Under-21 international meet at the Taman Daya Stadium from Oct 12-19),” enthused Nor Saiful.



Amirol, who hails from Penang, is certainly hogging the limelight in the ongoing Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) especially after having netted 26 goals – 15 from penalty corners, 10 field goals and one penalty stroke to be the league’s top scorer.



He has already bagged the top scorer award even before the final match for the overall title. The second highest scorer is Muhd Amirol Hanif Mamat of Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) with 16 goals and there’s no way for him to increase his goal tally as BJSS are not involved in today’s final.



Instead, today’s showdown for the overall title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be between SSTMI and the Pahang Hockey Academy-Thunderbolt teams.



SSTMI will be out to repeat their double feat of last year. They have won the MJHL title already and with hotshot Amirol in the fray, they are fancied to take the overall title today.



Amirol said that his dream to play for the national team is on the right track.



“I believe that it’s just a matter of time before I’m called up to train with the national team,” said Amirol.



“I’m happy with my scoring ability as last year, I scored only 10 goals. Our team did well to win the league title by scoring a whopping 88 goals in 13 matches and now we will focus on retaining the overall title.



“We have a talented team and I’m confident that we will lift the Cup,” said Amirol, who will be featuring for the last time in the MJHL which is for the Under-19s.



In this year’s league clash, SSTMI edged the Pahang outfit 4-3. In the fight for the overall title last year, SSTMI came out tops with a 4-0 victory in the final.



